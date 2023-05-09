ADAM Clear wants to shape something positive out of the bullying he has received most of his life.
The Year 11 Ulladulla High School student is a co-founder of MUCK Up [Milton Ulladulla Community Kindness] which has an event this Friday [May 12].
"I don't want what has happened to me to happen to anyone else," Adam, who has albinism, said about why he is involved with the MUCK Up initiative.
With support from his parents Darren and Sharon, along with family friend Matt Dell, the anti-bullying initiative progressed since earlier in the year.
Matt, via his many community connections, was able to get MUCK some funding and they have an event on this Friday, May 12 at the Dunn Lewis Centre from 4.30pm, in conjunction with Do it for Dolly Day.
Do It For Dolly Day is a day dedicated to bringing the community together, spreading kindness and uniting in helping break the silence around bullying.
Amy Jayne "Dolly" Everett [May 1 2003 - January 3 2018] was a 14-year-old Australian teenager who died by suicide after extensive cyberbullying.
Adam used to help mark Do it for Dolly Day at Ulladulla High but now has decided to spread awareness about bullying with the wider community.
"Please come and join us - you are most welcome," Adam said about the event that starts at 4.30pm on Friday.
He wants to get people involved and interested in preventing bullying in the community.
"We [the community] became so close during the bushfires and that sort of closeness and caring is what we want to bring back," he said.
MUCK supporters, at forum, will discuss their upcoming list of events for 2023 and take on board other ideas from people within the community "similarly motivated to promote positive interactions and experiences for our local youth".
Adam, when he was in Year 8 also helped set up a safe space for LGBT students at Ulladulla High - the A-Z Club.
When he eventually leaves school Adam hopes initiatives like MUCK will mean other people don't have to suffer at their school or elsewhere.
Follow MUCK on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/muckup2023 or email muckup2023@gmail.com for more information.
Lifeline 13 11 14
Kids Helpline 1800 551 800
MensLine Australia 1300 789 978
Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467
Beyond Blue 1300 22 46 36
Headspace 1800 650 890 and
QLife 1800 184 527.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.