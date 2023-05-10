Last week's inaugural Career and Community Showcase gave local students the chance to plot their career paths and learn about various community groups.
Business Milton Ulladulla's Community Connect Southern Shoalhaven ran what was a well-supported and fun expo held at Ulladulla High.
The stalls, at the expo, were full of variety and the expo coordinators know many students left the event inspired about their futures.
Many local businesses had stalls, along with universities, defence force, first responders and much more.
The students also got to learn about the roles groups like the SES play in the community.
Thanks goes to the sponsors South Coast Community Bank, J&T Dale Plumbing, TAFE NSW Ulladulla, Business Milton Ulladulla and the NSW Government.
Special thanks to Ulladulla High School, Karyn Ingold and Karyn Lissa for all of her organisational efforts.
Plans are now underway for next year's expo.
