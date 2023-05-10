Milton Ulladulla Times
Update on road work at Bishop Drive Mollymook

May 10 2023 - 11:00am
The Bishop Drive work will provide a road and footpath link to the Princes Highway for the suburbs of Narrawallee and Mollymook with works being undertaken by the developer on behalf of council under a voluntary planning agreement.
THREE more weeks to complete is what we are hearing about the works currently taking place at Bishop Drive, Mollymook.

