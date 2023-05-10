THREE more weeks to complete is what we are hearing about the works currently taking place at Bishop Drive, Mollymook.
The Milton Ulladulla Times was contacted by a local resident recently who wanted to know why a kilometre of road [Bishop Drive, Mollymook] "has taken longer to construct than a major part of the M5 Motorway in Sydney?"
We asked council why work had taken so long and what sort of delays had been faced?
"The roundabout has already been opened at the intersection of Bishop Drive and Combe Drive, with the remainder of the works due to be completed within the next three weeks," a Shoalhaven City Council spokesperson said.
"Once some minor pavement works, landscaping and road line-marking are done, the road will be open to the public which is great news for residents and visitors."
The Bishop Drive work will provide a road and footpath link to the Princes Highway for the suburbs of Narrawallee and Mollymook with works being undertaken by the developer on behalf of council under a voluntary planning agreement.
While some delays were experienced due to Covid-19 and re-design works, this has been a complex project which included:
