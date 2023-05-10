MATT Gilkes will be looking to help move NSW from the bottom of the Sheffield Shield ladder to the top when the 2023/24 cricket season starts later in the year.
The Blues had a poor season by NSW standards this season and finished on the bottom of the ladder.
Gilkes, who has just been named on of the 20-full contract players for the Blues, will be out to make sure NSW has much more success when the red-ball season starts.
The Ulladulla United Cricket Club junior got the keep-wickets for NSW this season and now would be looking to work on his batting as the Blues sometimes struggled to make runs this season.
The Blues will return to training at Cricket Central next month.
The squad will be under the tutelage of newly appointed master coach Greg Shipperd this season.
