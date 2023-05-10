A top class field of 54 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a single stableford event yesterday [Wednesday May 11] with Graeme Sullivan being the main winner.
The winner scored 21 points, followed by Barrie Cary in second place, with a score of 20 points.
Ross Chapman was awarded third place in a five-way countback from Bruce Anderson, Michael MCCormack, Tanzi Lea and Alan Edwards, who all missed out on placings.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Ross Chapman on the second Grahame Gough on the sixth, and Shane Roche on the ninth, while the wildcard was won by Paul Pfeiffer so remains at two balls next week.
Next week [Wednesday May 17] will be the qualifying round for the John Percy Memorial Trophy.
The top 16 will then qualify for the first round and then there will be subsequent play-offs over the next few weeks.
