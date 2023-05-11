Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
What's on

What is on in the Milton/Ulladulla area this weekend

May 11 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Now is the Time' for the Milton Ulladulla Entertainers - there's a special Mother's Day Lunch to celebrate all the wonderful ladies in your life on Sunday (May 14). Get your tickets from stickytickets.com.au/muentertainers
'Now is the Time' for the Milton Ulladulla Entertainers - there's a special Mother's Day Lunch to celebrate all the wonderful ladies in your life on Sunday (May 14). Get your tickets from stickytickets.com.au/muentertainers

Fire station open day

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.