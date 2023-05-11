Fire station open day
Saturday May 13
People will have the chance to meet their local firefighters and learn about home fire safety at the Ulladulla Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) open day on Saturday, May 13. Firefighters will be opening the doors to Ulladulla Fire Station, from 10am to 2pm with a range of free activities including firefighting demonstrations, station tours and safety presentations. Families will also be able to check out fire trucks, learn about firefighting equipment and chat with local firefighters about the critical work they do to keep communities safe. Captain Paul Collins said open day is an opportunity to show people that FRNSW firefighters do so much more than fight fires. He said the open day is also a great time to talk to the experts about home fire safety in the lead-up to winter. "This year we want you to ask yourself are you ready? We want people to prepare their homes early for winter by checking your smoke alarms and knowing what to do when it sounds," he said. "Only working smoke alarms save lives and a home fire escape plan helps you to get out and stay out if there is a fire. "So come and meet your local firefighters and learn how to keep your family safe from fire and other potential dangers," Captain Collins said about the Saturday, May 13 event.
Women in league round
Saturday May 13
Get down to Mollymook Oval this Saturday as the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs Rugby League Club celebrates Women In League Round. The Bulldogs take on the Jamberoo Superoos with the first game kicking off at 9am. See details below.
Community group's gathering
Saturday may 13
The Treading Lightly team are holding a little gathering this Saturday and we are inviting members and our community to join us. The group would love to welcome you into our Treading Lightly Hub here in Milton (just behind Sarah Gabrielle near the corner of the highway and Myrtle St) from 3pm to 4.30pm. Come along, meet the team, hear about some exciting activities you can get involved in, without having to be on a committee or committed to a role, just what you can, when you can. You will hear from our Youth Ambassadors too which will be wonderful as they have some cool stuff coming up! In addition we have a fun plan to inspire some creative thinking around the small things we can do to make positive changes for our environment, even when it all seems too hard. A kettle will be boiled and you share some refreshments afterwards. If you are keen to come along, please send us a message here so we can be sure to cater accordingly.
Mother's Day Community show
From May 14
The Milton Ulladulla Entertainers present 'Now is the Time' and the community performers will be wowing the crowds with their original variety show. There are both evening and matinee performances available from now until May 20. As a bonus, there's a special Mother's Day Lunch to celebrate all the wonderful ladies in your life on Sunday (May 14). Get your tickets from stickytickets.com.au/muentertainers
To market
This weekend
Whether you're after farm fresh veg, more plants for the garden, or local homewares, your nearest market is bound to have it. This week, there's the Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 3-6pm), Berry Bowling Club Markets (Saturday, 9am-2pm), Ulladulla Wharf Markets (Sunday, 8am-1pm), and Kangaroo Valley Farmers Market (Sunday, 9am-1pm).
Down the track - not to be missed
What: StoryFest 2023
When: From June 15
Where: Milton-Ulladulla
Where to buy tickets: www.storyfest.org.au
Contact: info@storyfest.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.