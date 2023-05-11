People will have the chance to meet their local firefighters and learn about home fire safety at the Ulladulla Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) open day on Saturday, May 13. Firefighters will be opening the doors to Ulladulla Fire Station, from 10am to 2pm with a range of free activities including firefighting demonstrations, station tours and safety presentations. Families will also be able to check out fire trucks, learn about firefighting equipment and chat with local firefighters about the critical work they do to keep communities safe. Captain Paul Collins said open day is an opportunity to show people that FRNSW firefighters do so much more than fight fires. He said the open day is also a great time to talk to the experts about home fire safety in the lead-up to winter. "This year we want you to ask yourself are you ready? We want people to prepare their homes early for winter by checking your smoke alarms and knowing what to do when it sounds," he said. "Only working smoke alarms save lives and a home fire escape plan helps you to get out and stay out if there is a fire. "So come and meet your local firefighters and learn how to keep your family safe from fire and other potential dangers," Captain Collins said about the Saturday, May 13 event.