A piece of critical infrastructure to meet needs of Ulladulla's growing population is how Mayor of Shoalhaven City, Councillor Amanda Findley, sees a proposal for a public electric vehicle [EV] charging station.
A public electric vehicle EV charging station is proposed for Ulladulla at 85 South St, supporting the Shoalhaven's target to transition to sustainable energy and support active and low-emissions transport options for the community.
The fast-charging station aims to address charging blackspots across the Shoalhaven and meet growing community demand as the electric vehicle market surges.
Cr Findley said she was keen to hear from the community on the proposed chargers.
"I've been a vocal advocate of electric cars for many years, but the gap in charging stations across NSW can be a sticking point for people looking to make the switch," Cr Findley said.
"Ulladulla is a busy and growing township so it's critical we provide the infrastructure that helps us transition to zero emissions while supporting the changing needs of the community."
Council has a policy in place to help guide decision-making for EV charging infrastructure across the region.
Under this policy, Council undertakes community consultation when planning new EV charging infrastructure on public land.
About the proposed EV charging site at 85 South St, Ulladulla
Mayor Findley said council will continue to consult with the community on further charging stations in future.
