Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Public electric vehicle EV charging station proposed for Ulladulla

May 11 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What the station could look like.
What the station could look like.

A piece of critical infrastructure to meet needs of Ulladulla's growing population is how Mayor of Shoalhaven City, Councillor Amanda Findley, sees a proposal for a public electric vehicle [EV] charging station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.