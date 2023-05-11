Three teams from the Mollymook Outriggers Club are preparing to take part in the National Titles in Mooloolaba later this month.
Club members will be taking part in the Ocean 1, Ocean 2, and the Ocean Six racing to commence the competition.
The club's open women's team is Leesa Osborne, Liona Caruana, Sue Sproule, Louise Haynes, Jodi Watkins and Sam Jaensch.
The senior master women's Team is Tracy Holt, Libby Lamont, Karelle Johnson, Kerri Wild, Maria Hogan and Jo Cottee.
The open men's team of Chris Berry, Dion Carter, Paul Watkins, Murray Mulholland, Jon Tucker and Ty Graham [club president] will also compete.
Both the club's open teams are mainly older paddlers and would qualify for other divisions. However, each team has one younger paddler in each of our teams and this means we have to paddle the open category.
They also have a couple of teams paddling the OC2 Classes - Leesa/Ty, Karelle/Libby, Sue/Sam and Chris is paddling in the OC1.
