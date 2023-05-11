Chantal Tervoort simply "can't thank everyone enough" for the mammoth community effort to find her dad.
The search for Nowra man Albertus Tervoort ended on Wednesday evening, when the 73-year-old walked through the door of his home.
It was an unexpected shock for Ms Tervoort, to see her dad show up in the doorway, fit and well.
"I started screaming - so that was probably not a great reaction. But it's exactly what happened, I was ecstatic." she said.
"I'd held it together until the late afternoon, then thought 'oh my god, this is the second night, this is really scary'.
"Then he just walked in the door like it was nothing."
The previous two days have been beyond stressful for the Tervoort family, who had pulled out all the stops to find Albertus.
What they never expected, was just how many people in town offered to help.
Local businesses printed posters, and complete strangers offered to put them up all over town.
Others stopped family members in the street, to assure they were also spreading the word.
Ms Tervoort said the family was grateful beyond words to everyone who had contributed - from complete strangers to South Coast Police.
"I can't believe it, I feel I can't say thank you enough... like saying thank you isn't enough," she said.
"It was just overwhelming the response we had from all the people - random strangers ringing to pick up some pamphlets at put them up.
"I cannot express how grateful our family is to everybody.
"Now, if I ever see another missing person [alert], I'm going to ring and ask how I can help."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.