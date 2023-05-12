Sharna Southan, from Ulladulla, who founded The Institute of Healing through pregnancy loss after her own experience with loss, has been creating services currently not offered anywhere else for women or men that have experienced pregnancy loss.
Her aim is to help others navigate their grief and life after loss.
Sharna has some exciting news - she will also be starting up a podcast on May 29 focusing on pregnancy loss.
Her aim is to shed more light on pregnancy loss, how she navigated it and sharing ways to support yourself or those around you going through loss.
She is also bringing on guest experts onto the podcast to share different ways you can heal your mind and body after loss.
"This is going to be an incredible resource for many," she said.
The pregnancy loss advocate said to stay tuned to see the launch of her podcast.
Sharna is a certified trauma-informed coach and self-healing spiral practitioner.
She has dedicated her time and energy to bringing her voice, awareness, support and education to pregnancy loss.
She wants other women and men to know there is support out there for them, outside what they might feel is the normal traditional therapy and counselling paths.
Sharna created offerings that would guide and support those experiencing the depths of grief after losing a baby.
"Grief can be a very turbulent part of your life which makes things unclear and overwhelming and this has a ripple effect," she said.
She infuses her lived experience, trauma-informed principles, life coaching and other principles throughout her services.
She has also created an educational program, 'The Pregnancy Loss Practitioner Certification' where she teaches health and wellness providers, birth workers, grief workers, life coaches and loss parents how to be the support, educating them and supporting them to create more accessible support specific to Pregnancy Loss.
"One in four pregnancies end in loss and this affects multiple different areas of a woman's life, and a man's life. So the support has to be offered at multiple different touch points," she said.
You can also reach Sharna directly at:
E: sharna@sharnasouthan.com
Lifeline 13 11 14
Kids Helpline 1800 551 800
MensLine Australia 1300 789 978
Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467
Beyond Blue 1300 22 46 36
Headspace 1800 650 890 and
QLife 1800 184 527.
