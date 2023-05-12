There are three things that have divided this country, according to a local theatre company. Conscription, Gough Whitlam and Lindy Chamberlain.
Milton Follies is excited to present 'Letters to Lindy 'at the Milton Theatre on the June long weekend.
Written by Australian playwright Alana Valentine, 'Letters to Lindy', Lindy Chamberlain case, has a cast and crew of close to 30 talented locals.
Director Ruth Myers said many people still remember the Lindy Chamberlain case.
"I was in early primary school when the Lindy Chamberlain case hit the news. I was too young at the time to understand how deeply it had divided the community, but I did remember thinking the dingo jokes were hysterical," she said.
Now, in her role as director, she is looking forward to bringing the production to Milton.
"I was lucky enough to see this production at Nowra Players a few years ago. It had been rehearsed and performed in the early days post-Covid-19, so the play was performed by only a handful of actors," she said.
"I was deeply moved by the play.
"The playwright, Alana Valentine, has done an incredible job of trawling the archives of the National Library and curating the 20,000 letters written to Lindy Chamberlain following the death of her daughter, Azaria.
"The letters she has chosen, the court transcripts and the interviews with Lindy herself are used beautifully to powerfully bear witness to the trauma experienced by Lindy and her family."
The cast is working hard and cannot wait until showtime - see show details below.
"I immediately saw the possibility for Milton Follies to perform this play, as well as the opportunity to give new performers the chance to be included," the director said.
"I have loved working with this cast. I love their enthusiasm, their commitment and their willingness to give anything a go.
"I love that we have uncovered a new wealth of talent within our community, while still being able to showcase our experienced performers."
Show details
Letters to Lindy.(PG13+ - Mature themes, language)
Show Dates
7pm Thursday June 8* - Opening Night
7pm Friday June 9 - Evening Performance
2pm Saturday June 10 - Matinee 2pm
Sunday June 11- Matinee
Tickets $35 / $30 (Student / Concession / Groups 4+)
*$25 Opening Night Special(Excludes B&H fee)
Tickets are available online www.miltonfollies.org
