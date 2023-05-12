Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Southerly Busters complete 1500 km round journey to Drovers' Campfire Festival

May 12 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Final night at the Drovers Campfire Festival. Picture supplied.
Final night at the Drovers Campfire Festival. Picture supplied.

South coast caravanners have taken their annual trip to the Drovers' Campfire Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.