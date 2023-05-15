Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Lily Rogan, Jade Etherden collect Illawarra Steelers end-of-year gongs

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
May 15 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lily Rogan was named Illawarra Steelers Player of the Year on Friday night. Picture by Denis Ivaneza
Lily Rogan was named Illawarra Steelers Player of the Year on Friday night. Picture by Denis Ivaneza

If there was a theme applied to the Illawarra Steelers end-of-season awards night, it would be 'selflessness'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.