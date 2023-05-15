Milton Ulladulla Times
Shoalhaven Bush Fire Risk Management Plan consultation process

May 15 2023 - 11:30am
Shoalhaven Bush Fire Risk Management Plan consultation process is now open. Picture file
THE Rural Fire Service is urging local residents to have a say on the Shoalhaven Bush Fire Risk Management Plan [BFRMP].

