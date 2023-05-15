THE Rural Fire Service is urging local residents to have a say on the Shoalhaven Bush Fire Risk Management Plan [BFRMP].
The RFS says information from the community will provide valuable insights that enable them "to prioritise the communities, places, spaces, resources, and assets that hold the most value to you".
Plans are updated within every five-year period and the Shoalhaven BFRMP was approved on March 7 2019.
This plan, from March 7 2019, identifies the bushfire risks in the Shoalhaven and sets out the types of work scheduled to deal with the risk of bushfires.
Meanwhile, a range of stakeholders from the area including emergency services, land management agencies, local government and local Aboriginal land services, and local community groups are part of the planning/protection process.
The Shoalhaven bushfire area spans 468,130 hectares (ha).
The area covers the Local Government Area (LGA) of Shoalhaven and features 34 National Parks covering an area of 228,850ha (48.88 percent of BFMC area) and 17 State Forests covering an area of 51,749ha (11.05 percent of BFMC area).
The Shoalhaven area has approximately 84 percent bushland and 10 percent grassland, with the balance being the built environment or water bodies.
