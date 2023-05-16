The Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs have secured its biggest win of the Group 7 Rugby League season with a 48-26 clobbering of the Jamberoo Superoos at Bill Andriske Oval on Saturday May 13.
The Bulldogs took full advantage of a depleted Superoos outfit who have been struggling with injuries all season.
It would be Jamberoo who would attack first five minutes in when some excellent movement on offense would see the ball land in winger Cody McParland's hands who would go over outside to open the Superoos' account.
Just three minutes later it would be the Bulldogs' turn with powerful prop Callum Franchi spinning and weaving to go over next to the posts. A successful conversion by Cody Roach would give the home side side an early 6-4 lead.
This try would open the floodgates for the Bulldogs with the side recording five straight tries from this moment through to the end of the half, with the Superoos unable to aptly respond to the offensive barrage.
READ MORE:
The brilliant first half by the Bulldogs was punctuated when from the scrum the ball would end up in the hands of crafty halfback Mitchell Simington who would take off from more than half way to run in a try right before the halftime whistle.
With another successful Roach conversion the score would stand at 36-4 heading into the break.
In the second half the Superoos looked much better but they had already dug themselves too deep of a hole for a comeback to be in question.
Jamberoo would be the first to attack when a high kick from Cameron Brabender would end up in the hands of Ben Barnard who'd go over out wide, but the visitors were yet again unable to convert.
The Bulldogs were soon back in action though with another showcase of strong ball movement allowing winger Blake Halls to run away down the field, with the conversion bringing the scores to 42-8.
Milton would only tack on one more try with skipper Blake Mackey putting the finishing touches on.
Jamberoo would rattle off three more tries, but the margin would be too much to overcome with the final score reading 48-26.
The Superoos will look to rebound next weekend with a game against the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas at Kevin Walsh Oval, while the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs hope to build on this win with a clash against the Shellharbour Sharks at Ron Costello Oval.
In other games, Gerringong beat Warilla in a grand-finals rematch 32-34, Nowra-Bomaderry secured a 34-22 win over Kiama, the undefeated Stingrays continued their streak in a 44-18 win over the Magpies, and the Sharks rebounded from a losing streak with a 34-8 victory over the winless Eagles.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.