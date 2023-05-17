Shayla Moreton is looking forward to representing the First Nation Gems in the NRL National Championships this week.
The Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs rugby league player is looking forward to when the tournament kicks off tomorrow [Thursday May 18] on the Gold Coast.
"I'm a proud Yuin and Kamilaroi woman and I am grateful for this amazing opportunity to represent the South Coast, family and most importantly my culture," she said.
Shayla will be playing in the forwards.
"This is my first time being a part of this camp and the First Nations gems side," she said.
"I am the only player from the South Coast in the First Nations Gems side and I just want to show all the young indigenous girls from down-home that there are good opportunities if you just work hard."
The National Championships returns in 2023 with around 200 aspiring NRLW players set to assemble on the Gold Coast and showcase their skills across four days.
A host of NRLW players have graduated from the National Championships to go on and establish themselves as household names at the senior level.
The tournament kicks off on Thursday, May 18 at 9.30am and will finish on Sunday, May 21 with a day of finals matches beginning from 9am.
All games will be played at Burleigh's Pizzey Park in Miami, Queensland.
The Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs Rugby League Club would like to congratulate Shayla and along with Gemma Afflick who will be assisting the Women's Country under 19s side, for their selections.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.