Positive outcomes for your legacy Advertising Feature

Legacy Wills and Estates helps you think about the legacy you've worked hard for. Shutterstock picture

What kind of legacy do you want to leave for those you love and care about?

This is a question that drives the work of Anthony Fondacaro, principal lawyer at Legacy Wills and Estates.



When he took the leap to start his business, he did so in order to focus wholly in the area of wills and estates - an area of the law that his team also share his passion for.

"Legacy is at the very heart of this kind of work. With good advice and effective estate planning, your legacy can achieve positive outcomes," Anthony said.



"Failing to get good advice or not addressing your estate planning needs, for example, not bothering to have a will, can be disastrous for those you leave behind. It can cause lengthy delays, which can be costly and can tie up assets leaving family financially burdened."



This is why the team at Legacy Wills and Estates works hard to assist their clients, and develop a thorough understanding of their clients relationships, assets, wishes and intentions, to ensure all needs are met.

"Our role is to understand how these aspects of your life interact, and apply the legal principles with our wealth of experience in the area, to come up with an estate plan tailored to your specific needs," Anthony said.



"Advising clients on their estate planning or assisting them when they have lost a family member or friend is immensely humbling as it allows us to be part of something very personal, our clients' story."



"We never take for granted the trust our client's put in us as we help them navigate what can often be a very difficult time in their life," Anthony said.



Beyond this, Legacy Wills and Estates can advise on whether your will may result in a claim on your estate and, if so, what strategies are available to you to deal with the possibility of a claim.



They can also assist you to understand your legal rights if you have been left out of a will or treated unfairly.

"Effective estate planning is about You. Your Legacy. Your Story," Anthony said.

Legacy Wills and Estates cares about its clients and strives to provide tailored advice to meet their legal needs.

