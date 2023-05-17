Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Michael Blattner 'in good spirits' following on-field heart attack for Berry Shoalhaven Heads Magpies

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 19 2023 - 10:39am, first published May 18 2023 - 9:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blattner, pictured here crossing for Nowra-Bomaderry in 2014, suffered a heart attack on field last week for the Magpies against the Sharks. Picture by Greg Totman
Blattner, pictured here crossing for Nowra-Bomaderry in 2014, suffered a heart attack on field last week for the Magpies against the Sharks. Picture by Greg Totman

For Group Seven legend Michael 'Mick' Blattner, it was just another game for him as he ran out for Berry Shoalhaven Heads reserve grade against Shellharbour on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.