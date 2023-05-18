NO surprise to see that competition is close on top of the leaderboard at a major campdraft competition at Bawley Point's Willinga Park.
Willinga Park is hosting the Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship from now to Saturday, May 20.
The first round of the Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship was held yesterday [Wednesday, May 17] and showcased an exciting and competitive round of competition.
Currently at the top of the leaderboard after round one is Mark Buttsworth on One Stylish Pepto with a scores of 23.67, 64 and 4 for a 91.67 total.
He leads with a 1.67-point margin from Wyatt Young on Metallic Storm with 90 points.
On the first day, 429 runs were completed over 12 hours.
Round two will see all competitors getting in another full round today Thursday, May 18.
The top combined scores from both qualifying rounds will compete in the semi-final tomorrow Friday, May 19.
The event has attracted the best competitors and horses from around the country.
With a prize pool of $400,000 in cash and prizes, the winner of the prestigious Gold Buckle will take home a $100,000 cash prize.
