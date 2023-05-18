Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship's round one results

May 18 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Buttsworth on One Stylish Pepto. Picture supplied
Mark Buttsworth on One Stylish Pepto. Picture supplied

NO surprise to see that competition is close on top of the leaderboard at a major campdraft competition at Bawley Point's Willinga Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.