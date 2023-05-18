Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Steven Apthorp's award from The Royal Humane Society of Australasia

May 19 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steven Apthorp's award from The Royal Humane Society of Australasia. Picture supplied
Steven Apthorp's award from The Royal Humane Society of Australasia. Picture supplied

TODAY [Friday May 19] looms as an important one for Ulladulla resident Steven Apthorp.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.