TODAY [Friday May 19] looms as an important one for Ulladulla resident Steven Apthorp.
Mr Apthorp will receive a bravery award today from The Royal Humane Society of Australasia at a ceremony in Brisbane.
His award is for his efforts during the Rapid River Ride incident at Dreamworld, Gold Coast on October 21 2016.
A malfunction of the Thunder River Rapids Ride resulted in the deaths of four people.
The Ulladulla resident was in Queensland on a holiday at the time and did his best to save one of the victims.
Mr Apthorpe climbed down into the water trough in chest-deep water where he located a woman and commenced CPR.
He will receive the Bronze Medal for his efforts and during the incident was helped by a Runaway Bay resident John Clark.
They were able to move the woman onto a ramp where they continued CPR until emergency services arrived.
Sadly, the woman passed away at the scene.
Mr Apthorpe will be one of 10 people be presented with bravery awards from The Royal Humane Society of Australasia.
Mr Clark will receive the Certificate of Merit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.