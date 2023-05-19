The chance to get a free seat on a bus to attend the Bulla Midhong community event is still available but spots are limited.
Bulla Midhong a community celebration in colour, sound, and light is coming to Nowra's Paringa Park tomorrow Saturday, May 20.
The Nowra event starts at 6pm and feature a series of inspiring multi-media events weaving together song, text, video, animated image, and dance.
The bus will be leaving Ulladulla Civic Centre at 3.30pm for a 6pm start in Nowra,
The bus trip is a free service which was granted to the Ulladulla Yarning Mob as part of the Bushfire Recovery money through Anglicare and they have been able to provide this service for people in the Ulladulla area to be able to take the opportunity to participate in this great event.
If you would like more information or to book the bus you can contact Gayle on 0431 934 991 but act fast.
Meanwhile, Nooky' is one of the event's guests at the event.
A local rapper 'Nooky' created a song with local school students which will be performed on the night.
Bulla Midhong, produced by Big hART, is a public manifestation of a longer-term immersive program that has been activated in three locations [Eden, Wallaga Lake, Nowra] since early 2022.
People are urged to not miss this rich visual and sonic exploration of Yuin country through live music, visual projection and animation.
This event is free and family-friendly.
Saturday's work is produced as a co-creation with Djiriba Waagura, Shoalhaven High School, Bomaderry High School, Sonder Youth, Madcow Studios, Gadhungal Murring, Shoalhaven City Council and Big hART.
The location, Nowra, the birthplace of the Black Cockatoo story of the local Yuin people, is also significant according the event organisers.
Everyone is invited to gather there to see the Black Cockatoo story expressed in language, song, digital art and traditional dance, in the shadow of Cambewarra Mountain.
Additional performers from the local community have joined with students and mentors on this project.
The gathering will be honoured with a performance by the Gadhungal Murring Dancers and Mudgingaal Yangamba Choir.
