Bulla Midhong community celebration's free bus service from Ulladulla

May 19 2023 - 10:30am
Local rapper 'Nooky' created a song with local school students which will be performed on the night. Picture supplied
The chance to get a free seat on a bus to attend the Bulla Midhong community event is still available but spots are limited.

