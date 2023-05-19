Auxiliary Lieutenant Stephen Dunn from the Ulladulla Salvation Army is not surprised by a report highlighting the rise of poverty in the local area.
He regularly sees people at the Deering Street centre and shop who need assistance because they are struggling to make ends meet.
He added the housing shortage issue made things worse.
"There are a lot of people I have met here [the Deering Street base] and out in the community that may have a job but can't find any accommodation - they are working and living in a car," he said.
"Then there are people who don't have a job and don't have a place to live."
He added people with jobs and homes are also struggling because of the rising cost of living.
"People who would have never needed assistance before are coming and getting support," he said.
A report from Community Industry Group shows that cost of living issues, like mortgage stress, is driving up poverty rates in Ulladulla. The poverty rate is around 16 percent of the population, according to the report - more to come.
The current Red Shield Appeal, with more people needing support, is now even more important than ever.
Auxiliary Lieutenant Dunn is mindful that people everywhere are struggling and asks that only those who can afford it make donations.
The Savlos have some static points Ulladulla Bunnings this weekend [May 20 and the 21] and Milton IGA where people can make donations.
"People can donate all of this month and until the end of June as well," Auxiliary Lieutenant Dunn said.
If you can't make a donation this link also gives suggestions on how to host fundraising events.
Auxiliary Lieutenant Dunn will come up with a "community plan" to access funds made from the Red Shield appeal.
"Locally the money people donate is used in the local area - so people who donate here for the Red Shield Appeal know it's for the Ulladulla area," he said
He said it was good for people to know that their donations will help local people and support our projects.
An art space at the new store in Deering Street and for emergency welfare financial assistance are some of the ways the funds will be spent locally.
The Salvos offer a wide range of support including case workers, support for domestic violence, filling out forms and much more.
Auxiliary Lieutenant Dunn calls it a "wrap around service" they offer to the community.
Meanwhile, the Salvos have been in their new store since January this year.
Auxiliary Lieutenant Dunn said the store was generating income to support the group's ministry work for the entire Shoalhaven.
The Auxiliary Lieutenant has also committed to a further three years in the Ulladulla area.
He has things he wants to achieve for the community which is why he sought out another three year tenure
"The Salvation Army is not going away - it's here for the long haul and so am I," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.