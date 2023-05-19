The Ulladulla area based teams, Thirst Response and Thirst Things First, taking part in this year's Cancer Council's Shitbox Rally just got communication service and sent in an update.
Sam said they had just got service from Innaminka and put together an update.
"We had a pretty good run to Innaminka with only some slight shock absorber damage, and devastatingly the roof-mounted speakers were blown," Sam said.
"Then we had a trip out to the famous Burke and Wills' dig tree along a very rough track with no rear shocks, safe to say all the fillings in our heads will need replacing."
They also got to know the South Australia and Queensland border well.
"After jumping across the SA/QLD border half a dozen times we amazingly made it to Innaminka before dark which was a first for both of us," Sam said.
The teams took the chance to work on their mean machines.
"We had a few cars to fix in triage with broken sumps and fuel tanks and the usual bits and pieces but most importantly we were able to repair the speakers with parts raided from a dead Commodore," Sam said.
"After a well-earned refreshment and rest we were back up early and on the road to Betoota. It was a good day and an interesting track."
He said the cars had faced "some of the toughest roads these old rigs have seen".
"We had a nice stop over at the Cordillo Downs Woolshed and saw the dream time serpent rock sculpture," Sam said.
"After Betoota it was a relatively smooth run to Yaraka for a quick beer at the pub and drive up Mount Slocombe for an amazing sunset before making camp for the night."
Off they go again - stay tuned for more updates.
