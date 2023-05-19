Coming off strong wins, the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs and Shellharbour Sharks are sizing up their weekend clash as one of the most important of the Group Seven Rugby League season.
With just one win separating fourth place [Bulldogs] and ninth place [Jamberoo], one win or loss can immediately flip the competition landscape.
Bulldogs coach Andy Lynch said that he loves this aspect to the league, saying it is a true testament to managers of the competition as well as the talented crop of players across the South Coast.
"From a supporters perspective it's real good that they know they are going to get a quality game every week no matter which one they go to, it just shows how well Group Seven is going," Lynch said.
With his team coming off an impressive 48-26 win over the struggling Jamberoo Superoos, he said that he was been pleased with the growth of his team and their togetherness as a group.
Lynch said he's been impressed with the Abed Atallah coached Shellharbour Sharks.
He added the Bulldogs will have to be ready come Saturday.
"I suppose everybody could say we got a look at one another earlier in the year in that Shellharbour Knockout but I'm sure we are both totally different outfits now to then," he said.
"Abed (Atallah) is doing a quality job as coach, they've got a real good structure and systems in place, so we've got be on our game for the full 80 minutes."
"They've got a real good forward pack and I'm sure they'll use it to their advantage, Josh Starling always leads them from the front."
"The team is a genuine threat all across the park."
Atallah also sang high praise for the Bulldogs, calling their win last week one of the most impressive of the early season.
"They are a very good team, to be honest I thought their performance last week was probably the best by any club this year," he said.
"They're a big team, very skillful and you can really tell they're playing for each other, so it's going to be a very tough task."
For the Sharks it has been an up and down start to the season, with a plethora of different lineups taking the field thanks to injuries, but the side broke through to score their third win out of seven last weekend, closing out the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles 34-8.
The win saw the side jump up to fourth place positioning, a place the side hopes to hold down heading forward.
"Last game I think we were just a lot more genuine in pushing each other and in our decision making," Atallah said.
"It's something we've really been working on as the guys still get used to playing with one another."
"We need to keep up our defensive efforts, make good decisions with the ball in our hands and make sure we're pushing up on each other in all aspects of the game."
"Every game is important in that congested part of the ladder, we have to go out there and bring our best."
That match will kick off at Ron Costello Oval at 3pm.
Across the rest of the league, the Jamberoo Superoos will host the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas, while the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets battle the undefeated Stingrays of Shellharbour, Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles will search for their first win against the Gerringong Lions, while Kiama will rap up the weekend with a clash against the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
