What's on or coming up in the district

Weekly Walks
From May 25
Join the Heart Foundation's Happy Feet walking groups on one of more of these walks. Meet at 7:50am at the locations listed. The upcoming Happy Feet Walks are: Thursday May 25. Meet at Rennies Beach carpark Rennies Beach Close. Walk to South Pacific Heathland. Friday May 26. Meet at Milton carpark. Walk to be decided on the day. Monday May 29. Meet at Lion Park shelter-shed Burrill Lake. Walk to be decided on the day. Tuesday May 30. Meet at carpark opp. Bangalow St on Matron Porter Dr. Narrawallee, Walk to inlet via road , beach or boardwalk. Wednesday May 31. Meet at Rotary Park carpark. Walk "One track for All" or alternate
Art Therapy
Thursday May 25
Curious about Art Therapy? How could it help me or my loved ones? Come to the Ulladulla Library for an information session with Romny Vandoros of Art Full Therapy. Free information and art guiding session will be held on Thursday, May 25 from 10.30am to 11.30am. Basic art materials will be provided. No prior art making skills required. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820.
Storytime
Wednesday May 24
Come along for to the Ulladulla Library for National Simultaneous Storytime and craft when The Speedy Sloth will be read all across Australia at the same time from 11am -11.30am. Suitable for children 2-5 years old.
Free lunch and learn
Monday 29
Join Business Milton Ulladulla and the Shoalhaven Business Chamber for a 'Lunch & Learn' workshop, at Cupitts Winery And Restaurant, for tips and tricks for a great 2023 Awards Entry. Have you thought about entering the Shoalhaven Business Awards 2023? N ot sure where to start and want to give entering everything you've got? Join BMU on from - and learn. Go to https://www.facebook.com/businessmiltonulladulla for registration details.
Yoga Festival
From June 3
Invoke peace and clarity with an entire weekend of yoga, at the 2023 Shoalhaven Yoga Festival. Some of Australia's most prominent instructors will deliver two full days of workshops, in a range of styles catering for beginner, intermediate and advanced Yogis. Happening June 3-4, at Ulladulla Civic Centre with more details at https://shoalhaven.yogafestival.com.au.
Library events
Weekly
Baby Rhymetime on Mondays at 10.30 to 11am Get to meet other parents and carers of babies at these fun sessions which feature music, rhymes, and stories. For babies aged 0-18months. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820.
