What's on or coming up in the district

Join the Heart Foundation's Happy Feet walking groups on one of more of these walks. Meet at 7:50am at the locations listed. The upcoming Happy Feet Walks are: Thursday May 25. Meet at Rennies Beach carpark Rennies Beach Close. Walk to South Pacific Heathland. Friday May 26. Meet at Milton carpark. Walk to be decided on the day. Monday May 29. Meet at Lion Park shelter-shed Burrill Lake. Walk to be decided on the day. Tuesday May 30. Meet at carpark opp. Bangalow St on Matron Porter Dr. Narrawallee, Walk to inlet via road , beach or boardwalk. Wednesday May 31. Meet at Rotary Park carpark. Walk "One track for All" or alternate