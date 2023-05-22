THE organisers of MUCK Up [Milton Ulladulla Community Kindness] continues to build on the momentum the campaign has made.
The group will be hosting a Junior Masterchef event with local award-winning chef on Sunday July 2 at the Ulladulla Civic event from 12pm which will incorporate fun, with some subtle messages of kindness and inclusion thrown in.
Teams of four people will be paired with a top local chef cooking with ingredients supplied by Citrus Catering with various prizes on offer throughout the day for the best cooking and more importantly, team members who demonstrate the right attitude and kindness to one another across the day.
Applications are now open for people aged 12-18.
