THOSE who have played with or against Mick Blattner on the footy know he does not do anything in half measures.
The South Coast rugby league stalwart is still recovering from a heart attack he had recently playing the game he loves.
He was due to have triple bypass surgery on Friday in Wollongong but ended up having a quadruple bypass operation.
The operation was a success and Blatts will remain in hospital for at least the rest of the week.
He still needs our support and does respond to people on Messenger.
A GofundMe page has been set up on his behalf.
For anyone wishing to donate the link is: https://www.gofundme.com/f/michael-with-his-recovery?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=sms&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined
He suffered the attack recently playing for Berry Shoalhaven Heads reserve grade against Shellharbour.
Jjust three minutes into the contest, Blattner suffered a heart attack. Not knowing what it was at the time, the 49-year-old got up on his own and sat back on the bench, wishing to take part in the rest of the fixture.
It was only after when he took himself to hospital that he discovered he had in fact suffered a heart attack.
"It was weird. I was watching the game up at the grandstand and I know 'Blatts' is very experienced and smart in the way he plays footy," he said.
"There was a quick play the ball and I sort of saw him hit the ground and I thought he was just trying to slow the play down, taking the mickey out of the situation.
"He was getting to the point where he wanted to get back on the field," Rogers added.
The club president said Blattner was an influential figure at the club and wished him all the best in his recovery.
"He's in good care and in good spirits," he added.
"I think they've got a fair road ahead of them. But all things considered he's doing pretty well. I think he's in good spirits and he's in a stable enough condition.
"He's been at the club on-and-off for 20 years. He was our first grade captain and coach in 2003/04 when we made the grand final. He's been part of our grade set-up pretty much since then.
"He's well respected and he's a great leader. He's really helped our reserve grade side so far this season through his experience."
Blattner has played the game for 40 years. Originally from Bondi, he moved south to play in the Group Seven competition to play with a number of clubs including Nowra Warriors, Bomaderry Swamprats, Nowra-Bomaderry, Milton-Ulladulla, Wreck Bay Bears, the Sharks and his current crop the Magpies.
