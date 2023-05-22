The chance to watch campdraft royalty in action is something people did not want to miss.
The Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship 2023 has proved to be Willinga Park's biggest and most successful year with over 350 riders and 500 horses competing over 1,200 runs across the four days.
Competitors included some campdraft royalty that went head-to-head in a series of exciting events.
The winning Gold Buckle round was won by Pete Comiskey riding Ervine's Just Jim who took home the coveted Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship and $100,000 cash prize and Roohide Saddle with a score of 177.67!.
The 2023 Feature Cut-Out Final was won by Mark Buttsworth riding Peps Double Rey with the highest possible score of 25 points.
This is Mark's second year running winning the title of feature Cut-Out champion.
Over 3,000 spectators attended across the four days, with sold-out seats at the Ringers Western Grandstand and the Willinga Park Grandstand.
Spectators enjoyed all the competition action up close at the Willinga Park Arena.
Willinga Park's founder, Terry Snow, said they stayed true to their mission of elevating campdrafting as a spectator sport.
"We live streamed the entire event every day at willingapark.com.au," he said.
Over 40 hours of action was live streamed on Willinga Park TV where all campdraft enthusiasts were able to watch all the action and not miss a minute of the competition from around Australia and internationally, such as Canada and the US.
If anyone missed the livestream, they could visit Willinga Park TV YouTube to watch again.
This year's Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship competition included the iconic Gold Buckle Championship, the State of Origin contest, the Cut-Out competition and Ladies Dash for Cash.
The event also showcased some of Australia's finest upcoming drafters in the Juvenile and Junior Draft.
The Ladies Dash for Cash was won by Heidi Smith riding Smith Family Just Joyce with a score of 177.
The State of Origin competition had the crowds going wild with team Kinlock Equine hailing from NSW consisting of Andrew Sheridan, Harry Larnach and Fiona Gordon taking out the honours.
This year also saw an increase of riders in both the junior and juvenile events, with the youngest rider being just eight-years-of-age.
Curtis Gray on Moore Kit Cats won the Junior Draft and Nick Palmer on Tassas Covergirl was the Juvenile Draft winner competing alongside many aspirational upcoming young drafters.
For the first time, Willinga Park supported the Professional Farriers Association of NSW, a competition that hosted 14 classes.
The major winners of the High Point Division Four was Matt Bilderbeck, High Point Division 3 was James Jenkins, High Point Division 2 winner was Mike Lacey and High Point Division 1 winner was James Barton.
The Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship Opening Ceremony started with a Willinga Park rider carrying the Australian flag, followed by the 35 Gold Buckle finalists and three judges.
Mr Snow welcomed and thanked all competitors and spectators and wished all finalist's good luck.
Spectators were then treated to the star of the stage and screen, Tom Burlinson who rode into the Willinga Park Arena and sang the National Anthem to open the Final of the Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship.
There was everything to entertain the spectators and competitors. Before the opening of the Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship, Dan Steers, from Double Dan Entertainment performed his famous liberty horsemanship. One half of Double Dan, Dan Steers, entertained and amazed the crowds with a truly one-of-a kind liberty show.
The Trade Village was busy and contained over 12 trade stands for guests to shop, including the popular Signature Bull, Ringers Western mobile Country Clothing store.
The Willinga Park bus tours took guests on a tour of the world-class Willinga Park showcasing the award-winning architecture, equine facilities, art sculptures and botanical gardens.
Guests enjoyed a South American barbecue menu served by the Swamp Kitchen and drinks from the Swamp Bar, plus over 10 food trucks served guests over the four days.
On Friday evening, guests enjoyed drinks from the Swamp Bar under the Sperry tent and welcomed local South Coast Shaun Wessel to the stage.
Shaun Wessel is a local South Coast artist who starred on The Voice.
To go out with a bang on Saturday evening, we welcomed the Joelene Band featuring Lozz Benson and Max Jackson with headlining act, Southbound Xo closing off an action-filled four days.
A 30 min television special will air on June 24 on 10 Bold which will then be available to watch on demand on 10 Play.
Willinga Park is one of Australia's leading Equestrian Centres and an events and conference destination set on 2,300 acres on the South Coast NSW. Combining award-winning architecture, public art sculptures and stunning botanical gardens it offers luxury accommodation, custom dining and tailored experiences.
Willinga Park is home to numerous equine sporting events including Dressage by Sea CDI, Eventing@Willinga and Jumping@Willinga.
This world-class venue is designed for multiple equestrian disciplines.
Willinga Park supports Australian athletes across equestrian disciplines.
