Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

English singer/songwriter Rita Ora drops into Back Forest's Two Figs Winery

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated May 23 2023 - 12:11pm, first published May 22 2023 - 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
English singer/songwriter Rita Ora enjoyed an impromptu wine tasting with her family at the Two Figs Winery in Back Forest on Sunday. She's pictured with Two Figs cellar door manager Robbie Gillespie. Picture supplied.
English singer/songwriter Rita Ora enjoyed an impromptu wine tasting with her family at the Two Figs Winery in Back Forest on Sunday. She's pictured with Two Figs cellar door manager Robbie Gillespie. Picture supplied.

South Coast residents and tourists at the Two Figs Winery in Back Forest had a brush with A-list fame on Sunday when Rita Ora and her family stopped by for an impromptu cellar door tasting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.