WHEN comes to volunteer-run organisations a group that helps the frail and the sick is most impressive.
Community Transport Aid Ulladulla Milton and Districts Incorporated [CTA] recently marked its 40th anniversary and its purpose is both meaningful and important.
CTA was established in 1983 when a group of concerned citizens met to discuss issues related to a lack of transport in the area.
Of particular concern was the inability of many residents, particularly the elderly, in reaching medical or health-related destinations.
Now 40-years on, volunteers have become the heart and soul of this group - today we meet some of them.
Diana Mitchell has been a volunteer for an impressive 32-years - it was something she just wanted to do.
She was retired and wanted to give something back to the community.
"Wonderful - absolutely wonderful," she said about getting to drive people to their appointments.
"We used to transport many veterans, in the beginning, and so driving them to Concord Hospital was such an interesting time because they would talk.
"They [the veterans] would relay all their experiences to you."
For Diana, it was definitely all about the people they help.
"Look, the people are so grateful for it [the transportation]," she said.
Dianna said more volunteers were welcomed and their efforts would be appreciated by the rest of the group.
She said the CTA volunteers worked as a team and all had roles to play.
"Yes, we need more volunteers all the time," Diana said.
"So give it a go - you only need to drive once and you will fall for it [volunteering].
"Everyone is so grateful - because there is no public transport here.
"Sadly, the group is losing its stalwart as Diana is moving to Kiama.
She will keep in touch with the many friends she made at CTA.
Newly re-elected CTA President, John Mallos started as a volunteer in 2014.
"I had moved down from Sydney with my wife in 2012 and was looking to give back to the community," he said about why he became a volunteer.
"Driving was something that had interested me and I found it to be really rewarding."
The chance to help people was his main underlying factor in becoming a volunteer.
"You have got to understand that we take people who are ill - we only transport sick people," John said.
"Some people are really quite ill but really inspirational when you talk to them.
"We think we have problems but we don't have any problems compared to some of the people we transport and they are so thankful for what we do."
John said people could not get to medical appointments without this "unique service".
John can't drive clients anymore due to a medical condition which highlights the need for more volunteer drivers to sign up.
He now enjoys his role as president and is coming into his fourth term.
The group president also likes working with his fellow volunteers.
"The people I work with are here because they want to be here," he said.
John said people who wanted to volunteer can call 4455 4415 to express an interest.
The CTA president said they fit in with volunteers when it comes to rostering and they also get to pick the destination they are comfortable about driving to and from.
"You tell us when you can volunteer and we will accommodate you," John said
"We are always looking for more people to volunteer."
Volunteer Ree Rendall came on board as a volunteer in 2016 as a driver and office administrator - she loves her role.
She said volunteering for CTA "was such a good cause" and she won't be leaving anytime soon.
Ree does about five hours a week and answers the phone, takes bookings and assigns trips to the drivers.
"I like it because it's good for my brain," Ree said about what she gets by being a volunteer keeps her mentally stimulated.
"It's a great team - everyone is fantastic," she added about her fellow CTA volunteers.
Ree would "totally" recommend CTA to anyone looking for a community volunteer role, particularly more drivers.
"Sometimes I say to John - 'we desperately need more drivers'," Ree said.
In good news, two new drivers are starting next week but more are needed - so once again call 4455 44 15 to express an interest.
Meanwhile When Dianna started the group only had two cars in its fleet - they now own seven and they do about 450 000 kilometres a year.
Clients are asked to pay a "reasonable price" for the trips.
Community Transport Aid (CTA) was established in 1983 when a group of concerned citizens met to discuss issues related to a lack of transport in the area.
Of particular concern was the inability of many residents, particularly the elderly, in reaching medical or health-related destinations.CTA covers the area on the NSW South Coast from Durras North in the Southern Shoalhaven to Bendalong / Manyana in the North. We travel to medical destinations within our local area as well as those in Sydney, Wollongong, Nowra, Bowral, Canberra Moruya, Batemans Bay, and most places in between.
Anyone residing in the defined Southern Shoalhaven area who is transport-disadvantaged [i.e., has no other practical means of getting to their appointment] may use the service regardless of their status.
Many clients may own a car and drive regularly, but at a given time may have a medical condition that precludes them from driving for a short period or even a single day.
In most cases, CTA offers a very affordable door-to-door, same-day service to our clients. Volunteers will pick a client up at a predetermined time, drive them to their medical appointment and wait for them to finish and then drive them back home again.
As indicated all the staff are here, on a voluntary basis and we currently have just over 100 dedicated volunteers on our books, who either drive our clients, work as coordinators, or have admin roles.
CTA is an independent, non-government, non-profit making organisation incorporated and registered under the Charitable Fundraising Act.
The group does not receive any government funding and exists only on clients' contributions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.