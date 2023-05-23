Milton Ulladulla Times
Community Transport Aid Ulladulla Milton and Districts needs volunteers

Updated May 23 2023 - 11:06am, first published 10:00am
Community Transport Aid volunteers Diana Mitchell, Ree Rendall and John Mallos all enjoy their roles and would encourage others to join the group.
Community Transport Aid volunteers Diana Mitchell, Ree Rendall and John Mallos all enjoy their roles and would encourage others to join the group.

WHEN comes to volunteer-run organisations a group that helps the frail and the sick is most impressive.

