THE Budawang School community, at the end of term one, held their annual Easter Hat Parade.
It was great to have so many parents attend and in class, each student made their own hat to wear.
The Easter Bunny made a special visit to surprise the students at the end of the parade.
The Budawang School community would like to thank all the local businesses who donated prizes for both our Easter and Mother's Day raffles, organised by Budawang School Parent and Citizens [P&C]. For a full list of contributors please access our school website.
Our P&C also organised an excellent Mother's Day stall for the students.
Each student brought in their own money and proudly attended the "shop" to buy a gift for their Mum.
This is a great opportunity for the students to practice buying things with their own money. It can be challenging choosing something for someone else and all our students did an excellent job.
Recently seven students represented Budawang School at the School Sports Unit, Boccia Competition in Nowra.
The Budawang students attended the competition alongside 18 other schools.
Budawang's Primary Team and High School Team both practiced in the lead up to the competition and all students did their best on the day and had a great time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.