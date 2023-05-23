Shayla Moreton says representing the First Nation Gems in the NRL National Championships is something she will never forget.
"I played for my culture and I was so grateful for the opportunity," she said about the rugby league competition played recently on the Gold Coast.
The proud Yuin and Kamilaroi woman, in a lead-up competition, said she was "grateful for this amazing opportunity to represent the South Coast, her family and most importantly my culture".
Shayla, who plays for the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs' women's open side, wants to inspire "the younger generation" of Indigenous players to take part in competitions like the National Championships.
The First Nation Gems started off well and defeated the New Zealand-based team but this was to be the team's only victory.
They finished with one win, one draw and two losses from the event.
"The results in all our matches were close," Shayla, who is a Narooma Devils junior, said.
Shayla played in the second row and said she loves to go on the attack.
"I love running the ball, but I don't mind defence as well," she said
The National Championships returned in 2023 with around 200 aspiring NRLW players and they showcased their skills across four days.
A host of NRLW players have graduated from the National Championships to go on and establish themselves as household names at the senior level.
Shayla said playing NRLW was definitely one of her goals.
In the meantime, she will focus her energies on playing for the Bulldogs.
Shayla has only got to play one match for the Bulldogs so far.
"We played the Bomaderry Nowra Jets and I scored three tries," she said about her only appearance.
Shayla enjoys playing for the Bulldogs and is looking forward to this weekend's match against Warilla this weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.