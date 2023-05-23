Job losses and a reduction of the services he can offer to the community are high on the list of issues Jeff Soo has with the pharmaceutical shake-up.
The Managing Pharmacist of Ulladulla's Beachside Pharmacy has major concerns about planned changes to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme which would allow patients a 60-day supply of medications on a single prescription.
Currently, medications are limited to 30-day supplies - a system many pharmacists want to be kept.
He said the proposed 60-day system proposal would "basically take 30 percent of funding out of pharmacies".
"They [the Federal Government] are saying they are going to re-invest it in pharmacy but all they are doing is replacing funding we already get," he said
"They are taking money out but not putting new money back into pharmacy."
He said Ulladulla's Beachside Pharmacy and many other chemists faced a massive revenue loss.
Mr Soo said he would be forced to look at ways to cut costs if revenue falls.
Staff hours, opening and various services will have to be cut to cover the loss.
Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips understands there are concerns being raised by local pharmacists.
She has and will continue to meet with local pharmacists to hear their concerns and has another meeting this Friday to discuss the matter.
"Businesses have to adapt to changes and this proposal has been on the table since 2018," she said.
"The changes will be rolled out in three stages over a year and there will be opportunities to iron out any difficulties."
Introducing 60-day prescribing "for stable, ongoing conditions" was a recommendation of the clinical experts at the independent Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee (PBAC) in 2018.
The federal member believes that the proposed changes will make medicine more affordable for the most vulnerable people in the community.
The Federal Government says it is "easing the cost of living pressures and making hundreds of common medicines cheaper, by allowing millions of Australians to buy two months' worth of medicine for the price of a single prescription".
From September 1, general patients will be able to save up to $180 a year if their medicine is able to be prescribed for 60 days, concession card holders will save up to $43.80 a year per medicine and according to the Federal Government hundreds of medicines for conditions like heart disease, cholesterol, Crohn disease and hypertension will be cheaper.
Mrs Phillips added the 60-day system will mean fewer trips to the doctor for patients to get scripts filled
"This is in the best interests of the people," she said about the 60-day system.
One thing she wanted to clarify was that the proposed system would not create any medicine shortages.
Mrs Phillips said the Federal Government would welcome the Pharmacy Guild back to the negotiation table.
Mr Soo, as yet, has not had an official meeting with Mrs Phillips but he some other pharmacists and staff went to Batemans Bay and approach their representative during one of her community drop-in session
"We expressed our concerns to her," Mr Soo said.
"She said she would look into it."
Mr Soo said he would appreciate an official meeting with Mrs Phillips and also get the chance to speak to the health minister.
Meanwhile, Mr Soo got an independent organisation to look at their financial data and see how much they could lose and the figure was $236 000 a year.
He said his business also has costs like rent, their suppliers, utilities and a bank loan to cover which they can't change .
"The only area I can change is wages," he said about the prospect of reducing staff numbers.
"This pharmacy is part of a larger group and everyone has the same concerns."
Currently, Ulladulla's Beachside Pharmacy employs 15 people.
"This is a good avenue for people to start work," he said about how he has given people their first jobs
Mr Soo prides himself on how he has helped people get their first start in the workforce
"I am really concerned about the job losses that could happen out of this. When I went into business my main priority was to create jobs," he said
Weekend hours or opening hours may have to be "shaved off" to cover the revenue slide.
He supplied the Milton Ulladulla Times with a list of services currently offered at low or no cost through the group's pharmacies which may have to go.
The list is:
Home delivery services could be added to the list
"They [clients] might have to pay more or we may not be able to provide it at all," he said about the delivery service.
He also takes time to sit with his clients and talk about test results and tries to educate and guide people.
"Basically pharmacies are the first point of call for many people if they have a health concern - unless it's an emergency," he said
"I have a good relationship with all the patients that come in."
He has been in his current premises since 2015 and in the area since 2009.
"So I know a lot of people in this area," he said
He has been getting support from his clients and Mr Soo is keeping staff members up to date
