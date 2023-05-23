Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Pharmacist concerned with Federal Government's pharmaceutical shake-up

May 23 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeff Soo with Darcy Maguire and Sandra Chapman.
Jeff Soo with Darcy Maguire and Sandra Chapman.

Job losses and a reduction of the services he can offer to the community are high on the list of issues Jeff Soo has with the pharmaceutical shake-up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.