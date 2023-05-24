Unacceptable is how a group describes a report showing Ulladulla's high poverty rate.
The Community Industry Group* recently responded to the information contained in a report released by the National Centre for Social and Economic Modelling (NATSEM) at the University of Canberra that shows Ulladulla's concerning poverty rate.
The group's Chief Executive Officer, Nicky Sloan, said it was unacceptable that Ulladulla's poverty rate was around 16 per cent of the population.
"The data confirms what we have heard anecdotally from our members," Ms Sloan said.
"Community service organisations and charities are seeing demand come from people who have never sought a hand up previously.
"We are seeing a larger number of people under mortgage stress, and this is driving up poverty rates."
The Ulladulla Salvation Army is bracing itself for a tough winter - meaning its Red Shield Appeal is now more important than ever.
Auxiliary Lieutenant Stephen Dunn from the Ulladulla Salvation Army is not surprised by a report highlighting the rise of poverty in the local area.
He regularly sees people at the Deering Street centre and shop who need assistance because they are struggling to make ends meet.
He added the housing shortage issue made things worse.
Auxiliary Lieutenant Dunn is mindful that people everywhere are struggling and asks that only those who can afford it make donations.
"People can donate all of this month and until the end of June as well," Auxiliary Lieutenant Dunn said.
Go to www.digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au/o/ulladulla-salvos to make a donation.
The link also gives suggestions on how to host fundraising events.
"There are a lot of people I have met here [the Deering Street base] and out in the community that may have a job but can't find any accommodation - they are working and living in a car," he said.
"Then there are people who don't have a job and don't have a place to live."
He added people with jobs and homes are also struggling because of the rising cost of living.
"People who would have never needed assistance before are coming and getting support," he said.
*Community Industry Group is the peak body working for community services and organisations in Southern NSW.
