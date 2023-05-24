THE words "Ulladulla's Blessing of the Fleet Festival echoed around Federal Parliament recently.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, took the chance on Monday to stand up in parliament to talk about Ulladulla's great festival.
"If ever there was the perfect example of a community coming together, it was on full show at the Blessing of the Fleet Festival at Ulladulla on Easter Sunday," she said.
"Thousands of people came out to watch the parade and participate in the festival," Mrs Phillips said.
Mrs Phillips made mention of the 81 community and market stalls, the popular greasy pole competition and tug-of-war and more.
"There was the traditional Blessing of the Fleet Catholic church service by the harbour, and the most amazing actual Blessing of the Fleet, where we hopped on a Marine Rescue Ulladulla boat and Father Michael Dyer, together with Uncle Phil Butler, went across the water to each boat to bless the boat and its fishers for a plentiful catch and a safe return," she said.
Mrs Phillips' speech made mention of the people who organised the event.
"Huge thanks go to the Blessing of the Fleet Organising Committee, to the Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla, to the Ulladulla fishing community and to the many sponsors, service clubs, local businesses and community groups that make this event so special," she said.
"I cannot wait for next year's event".
