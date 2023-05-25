THE inclusion of a long-awaited upgrade to the Ulladulla Skate Park is great news for the community.
Shoalhaven City Council is currently calling for comments on its draft Delivery Program Operational Plan and Budget 2023-24 and the Ulladulla Skate Park is included in the document.
More than $18.3 million has been allocated to open space, sport and recreation developments, including the development of the Ulladulla Skate Park.
Council is upgrading the Ulladulla Skate Park to become a regional skating facility that will meet the current and aspirational needs of youth skatepark enthusiasts throughout the Shoalhaven local government area.
The skatepark will cater to developing new riders as well as provision of difficult amenities to further develop the skills progression of advanced riders.
Potential standout features will include:
The space will also lend itself to providing respite for parents and caregivers, with new shade sail, benches, picnic shelters, and barbeques.
The space, according to council, creates the opportunity for social interactions, well-being and inclusion for a variety of user groups.
Council wants people to make comment on the skate part and on its Delivery Program Operational Plan and Budget 2023-24 in general.
People can also drop into a "pop-up event" at the Milton Village Showground Markets on Saturday June 3 from 9am to 1pm to have your say.
