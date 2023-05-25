"We jumped across the South Australia and Queensland border half a dozen times along what are definitely some of the toughest roads these old rigs have seen resulting in a lot of cars in triage begging for my fine touch reattaching exhausts, repairing busted sumps and transmission pans, putting a stop to leaking radiators and butchering parts from dead cars to make Frankenstein alternators while Daz swung into action with the Air Support team changing out and repairing over 30 tyres."