Sadly we all can't go on the Cancer Council's Shitbox Rally and take part in what looks like a really fun event.
However, thanks to Sam Rowbotham's detailed rundown of the trip we can at least get a strong feel of what it was like - oh the pictures also capture the fun and games beautifully.
Two Ulladulla-connected teams, Thirst Response and Thirst Things First, took part in this year's Cancer Council's Shitbox Rally.
Sam Rowbotham and his dad Bo, after having such fun last year, lined up again but this team with different partners.
Sam and another former local lad Darren [Daz] Smith went off in the mighty Datsun on May 12 and this time Bo and Narelle Beauchamp drove an old Corolla Seca.
So now we hand the driver's wheel over to Sam who takes us on the rally - happy trails.
"The Datsun had a pretty good run to Innamincka with only some slight shock absorber damage, but most devastatingly the roof-mounted speakers were blown which was putting a real dampener on the fuel line and breakdown parties," Sam said.
"We took a trip out to the famous Burke and Wills dig tree along a very rough track with no rear shocks, safe to say all the fillings in our heads will need replacing!
"We amazingly made it to Innamincka before dark which was a first for both of us."
Then it was time for some running repairs.
"We had a few cars to fix in triage with broken sumps and fuel tanks and the usual bits and pieces but most importantly we were able to repair the speakers with parts raided from a dead commodore," Sam said
"The roads on this year's route were both challenging and fun, no doubt the road from Innamincka to Betoota was definitely a highlight, that track that hasn't seen a grader since Len Beadell [known as the last true Australian explorer] was last in the area."
The next day it was an early rise and then they were on to Betoota.
"It was a good day and an interesting track," Sam said.
"We jumped across the South Australia and Queensland border half a dozen times along what are definitely some of the toughest roads these old rigs have seen resulting in a lot of cars in triage begging for my fine touch reattaching exhausts, repairing busted sumps and transmission pans, putting a stop to leaking radiators and butchering parts from dead cars to make Frankenstein alternators while Daz swung into action with the Air Support team changing out and repairing over 30 tyres."
The group enjoyed a nice stop over at the Cordillo Downs woolshed and saw the Dreamtime serpent rock sculpture.
The day after camping at Betoota it was a relatively smooth run to Yaraka "for a quick beer" at the pub and drive up Mount Slocombe to see "an amazing sunset" before making camp for the night.
The group got a well-earned shower in Townsville and a sleep in clean sheets before the after party where Thirst Things First got nominated for "least likely to make it" and for "spirit of the rally".
The aim of the rally is to make money for the Cancer Council and some impressive amounts are being raised.
"There was a tit-for-tat competition for highest fundraiser all afternoon and in the end my former teammate Lance and 'Sparra' from Thirst Aiders took it out with $61,205 beating another team by $5," Sam said
"Lance graciously handed one of the trophies to the other team announcing that Cancer Council was the real winner."
A total of over $2.2 million was raised for the Cancer Council with Thirst Response making $11,190 and Thirst Things First- $12,121.
Then it was time to come home
"Spurred on by hopeless optimism, we opted to drive our pride and joys home," Sam said.
"The poor old Datsun has been running like a sick dog since day one with ignition and fuel issues but even a sick dog can still run and that's what it's doing."
At last report they were heading to Texas, Queensland with the Datto "still coughing and spluttering."
"It was travelling along at a respectable 100kph although much improved since we finally relented and put in the spare distributor on the side of the road this morning due to the regular yet unexpected backfiring causing us heart issues," Sam said.
"The mighty Thirst Response Corolla has been running like a gem since day one and hasn't even had a flat."
The teams met many wonderful people along the way, including their fellow rally entrants.
"We met some amazing people as always and as you would expect everyone has a story - like the young gentleman who is suffering from terminal brain cancer but wanted to do this trip to create some amazing memories," Sam said.
"He was a top bloke who wanted to be involved in everything and meet everyone and is a great reminder of why we are doing this. He is currently undergoing an experimental treatment which will hopefully have a promising outcome."
The teams are far from finished.
Sam is due to head off on a rally from Port Douglas to Adelaide later this year as a support car.
Co-pilot Daz is currently trying to bribe his way into the passenger seat for that trip then Bo and Narelle are booked in for a rally this time next year with Sam once again taking a support role.
