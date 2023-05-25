AN initiative that provides people with free food continues to produce amazing results.
The Cup n Cake n Co cafe in Ulladulla's Eastside Mall each Friday gives people who are homeless or doing it tough a chance to get free food from 2pm.
The initiative is being organised by Independence Ulladulla, which supports workers at the cafe.
The program started early April with assistance coming from the local Woolworths supermarket.
Independence Ulladulla's team leader for supported employment, Shannon Burchmore, said her NDIS clients prepared a range of wholesome meals each Friday.
Shannon said last Friday her team prepared 90 meals.
People can drop in and get a meal, while representatives from Ulladulla's Community Mental Health unit and the Safe Waters [the homeless shelter] come and collect meals for their clients.
"Sometimes on a Friday we have bread left over so we give people bread as well," Shannon said.
Not only do people get a free meal, but also some social interaction as well when they collect their meals.
"It's free to be kind," Shannon said was the main motto behind the free feed initiative.
The Independence Ulladulla clients are also getting a lot of skills from the many meals they help prepare each Friday.
Shannon said her team members also enjoy the roles they are playing.
The Independence Ulladulla's team leader also wanted to create awareness about the need to support others in the community.
Shannon encouraged anyone struggling with rising costs of living or the housing crisis to attend and said anyone wanting help to get food to someone in need could contact her on 0404 866 650.
Cup n Cake n Co also has a pay it forward program - when the recipient of an act of kindness does something kind for someone else.
The pay-it-forward approach helps provide people with simple things like a cup of coffee when they don't have any money.
