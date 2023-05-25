A field of 52 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a single stableford event recently.
The event also served as the first round of the John Percy Memorial Trophy.
Winner of the day's play was Mark Pietikainen who scored 20 points, in a countback from second placed Kevin Hodge.
Read More:
Third place was closely contested and awarded to Graeme Sullivan who scored 18 points, in a nine-way countback.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Roy Bender on the second, Cliff Workman on the sixth, and Neil Best on the ninth, while the wildcard was again not won so will jackpot to six balls next week.
Next week Wednesday May 31, will be the final round for the John Percy Memorial Trophy, which will be a straight knockout.
The qualifying players are: Mark Pietikainen, Kevin Hodge, Graeme Sullivan, Greg Wood, Stig Andersson, Wayne Smith, Paul Pfeiffer, Peter Mulligan, Dave Adams, Patrick Coogan, Ron Sweaney and Don Urquhart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.