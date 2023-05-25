Milton Ulladulla Times
StoryFest's School Program is designed to spark creativity and a love of story in the next generation.

Updated May 26 2023 - 9:39am, first published 9:33am
There is lots to see and do during StoryFest - tickets are on sale now via https://www.storyfest.org.au.
Milton Ulladulla's StoryFest is giving more local young people the chance to engage in the wonder of storytelling in June through its biggest schools program yet.

