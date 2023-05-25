Milton Ulladulla's StoryFest is giving more local young people the chance to engage in the wonder of storytelling in June through its biggest schools program yet.
StoryFest's School Program is designed to spark creativity and a love of story in the next generation.
The school program will run across five local schools: Ulladulla, Milton and Sussex Inlet Public Schools, Ulladulla High and St Mary's Star of the Sea Primary.
Leading children's authors including Sue Whiting, R.A. Spratt, Kate and Jol Temple and Gus Gordon will be visiting classrooms and inspiring students through a series of hands-on workshops and activities.
StoryFest patron Markus Zusak and slam poetry dynamo Miles Merrill will also spend two high-energy days with Ulladulla High students exploring the power of language, storytelling and creativity.
Kindergarten students at Ulladulla and Milton Public Schools will be treated to a performance of the much-loved story Olivia and Grug thanks to Ulladulla High's drama students.
For the first time in its history, StoryFest's Schools Program will be offered free of charge to all students with the support of generous sponsors, donors and the StoryFest community fund.
Festival organiser Adam Jeffrey says this reflects the festival's commitment to giving back to the community.
"As a community, volunteer-run organisation, we exist to share the wonder of storytelling with our community," he said.
"I'm really proud of the work we've done to make sure as many young people as possible get the chance to be involved, regardless of their background or any financial challenges their families might be experiencing.
"I'm also proud of the small but vital role we play in supporting the work of our local teachers and librarians."
For the grown-ups who want to get involved in StoryFest, there are still plenty of tickets left across the four-day program, with some sessions sold out or selling fast.
StoryFest will run from Thursday, June 15 to Sunday June 18 across five venues including, for the very first time, both Ulladulla Civic Centre and the historic Milton Theatre.
Tickets are on sale now via https://www.storyfest.org.au.
StoryFest would like to thank its major partners, the NSW Government, Tourism Shoalhaven and ABC Radio for helping to make the festival possible, as well as Bendigo Bank, Apex Club and Veolia Mulwaree Trust for supporting the schools' program.
