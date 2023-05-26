Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton District Branch of the CWA supports homelessness and affordable housing motions

Updated May 26 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Country Women's Association (CWA) state president Joy Beames pleased with the motions presented at the 2023 CWA State Conference which was held in Bathurst. Picture by Amy Rees
Country Women's Association (CWA) state president Joy Beames pleased with the motions presented at the 2023 CWA State Conference which was held in Bathurst. Picture by Amy Rees

MEMBERS of the Milton District Branch of the CWA are happy to be part of an organisation that wants to help people access affordable housing and addresses homelessness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.