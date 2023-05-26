MEMBERS of the Milton District Branch of the CWA are happy to be part of an organisation that wants to help people access affordable housing and addresses homelessness.
Two members of the group Jenny Coulston [President Milton District Branch] and Kerry Ferrar [Secretary Milton District Branch] attended the 2023 Country Women's Association (CWA) state conference held recently in Bathurst.
One of the motions passed at the Bathurst conference was to address homelessness.
Mrs Coulston said addressing homelessness follows from last year's conference where a motion was passed to lobby for affordable housing for women over 55-years-of-age.
"That did happen - it [ to lobby for affordable housing for women over 55-years-of-age] went to last year's conference and went to this year's as well," she said.
Now the CWA will lobby the governments [local, state and federal] to provide more affordable housing in general, particularly for women 55-years-of-age.
Mrs Coulston said the CWA, as a state body, had been working on these issues for some time.
She said reducing homelessness and getting affordable housing were also issues the wider community needed to play a role in improving.
"It's not up to us [the CWA] to make it happen - it's up to all of us to put the ideas forward. A little branch sitting here in Milton cannot make that happen," a realistic Mrs Coulston said.
"The whole country has to make it happen and it's such a huge problem that is not easily solved.
"We can do as much as we can and say 'yes' we need affordable housing but we need the local, state and federal governments to stand up and say 'this is what we are going to do'."
Mrs Coulston said her branch supported and voted for the motions to address homelessness and get more affordable housing for women over 55-years.
She said two if not three Milton CWA branch members face their own housing uncertainty as their leases are coming to an end.
"They have a year-by-year lease and when that year is up they don't know where they are going to go," she said.
Mrs Coulston said such uncertainty causes mental health problems, angst and great worry.
Developing a register for people's wills and advocating for mandatory life sentences for the murders of police officers are just some of the motions made at the 2023 CWA state conference.
The annual event brought around 600 CWA delegates from around NSW to Bathurst, all bringing a number of different issues of interest to the table for discussion.
"It was huge," Mrs Coulston said of the conference.
CWA state president Joy Beames said a wide variety of motions were discussed and debated, and some will be turned into policies and put forward to the NSW Government.
While a policy regarding homelessness already exists, Ms Beames said pushing for more actions is important, especially around women couch surfing or living in their cars.
"We've had a policy on it for a couple of years but it's like it's stalled and so we want to push that more, especially women because they seem to be the ones falling under the radar a bit," she said.
Meanwhile, the Milton CWA will continue to carry out its important local community work.
"We raise disaster funds and educational grants," Mrs Coulston said.
"If someone turned up here and said 'I am homeless' we would go to great lengths to help find them housing or we would send them to the right people.
"One of our roles is to make sure people go to the right areas for support because a lot of people don't know where to go."
If you are interested in joining the group message them at https://www.facebook.com/miltoncwa
