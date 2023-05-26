Time to get those needles clacking and take part in the Shoalhaven Libraries Winter Warmers Challenge. Get started on a knitted or crocheted scarf or beanie - All beanies and scarves will be donated to local charities. Pick up an entry form from the Library. Competition closes July 14. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820.