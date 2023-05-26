THE Ulladulla Library is the place to be if you are looking to keep warm and take part in some fun activities.
Here is what the library has to offer in June.
Get Creative at Ulladulla
Monday, June 5 from 2pm to 4pm. Try your hand at some fun rock painting. All materials provided. No experience needed. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820.
Monthly Movies at Ulladulla Library
Wednesday, June 21 from 2pm to 4pm
An act of civil disobedience turns into a standoff with police when homeless people in Cincinnati take over the Public Library to seek shelter from the bitter cold. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820.
Winter warmers challenge
Time to get those needles clacking and take part in the Shoalhaven Libraries Winter Warmers Challenge. Get started on a knitted or crocheted scarf or beanie - All beanies and scarves will be donated to local charities. Pick up an entry form from the Library. Competition closes July 14. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820.
Guest author story time
Tuesday June 6 from 10.30-11.00am
Join us this week as our guest presenter Michael Austin reads his childrens book, The Adventures of Normy and Wiggles. These fun and interactive storytime sessions feature stories, rhymes, music or craft for children 2-5 years. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820
Regular weekly events for the kids
Baby Rhymetime on Mondays at 10.30 to 11am
Get to meet other parents and carers of babies at these fun sessions which feature music, rhymes, and stories. For babies aged 0-18 months. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820
Toddler Storytime on Tuesdays at 10.30-11am
Come along for some stories, rhymes, music or craft for Toddlers and Pre-schoolers. For children aged 18 months to five years. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.