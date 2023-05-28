THE theme 'colour popping' developed at a recent Milton Ulladulla Camera Club meeting.
The photographic theme last month was colour popping which featured an open category section.
The remote judge was Andrew Haysom - a respected photographer and digital artist.
He enjoys having his images used in ways that support the environment.
The theme image of the month winner went to Jim Vouden for the image titled 'Light the Way'.
The club's open category the image of the month was won by Nicoline Kronast for 'Our Little Jetty'.
Club members loved that both of the winning images this month were captured in our local community.
It was also great to see that Nicoline who recently joined the club had entered for the first time and was rewarded for her talent.
About the club
Club meetings are held on the secnd and fourth Monday of each month from 6.30pm.
The first meeting is a learning activity and the second a competition night.
Meetings are held the Ulladulla Bowling club with visitors more than welcome
Go to http://www.miltonulladullacameraclub.asn.au for more information.
