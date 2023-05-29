Members of the Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club learned about local history when they gathered at Dunn Lewis Centre recently for their monthly luncheon meeting.
It was a gathering of a smaller group on a winter-like day, but the meeting room was cosy and filled with the warmth of friendship.
President Denise, during the meeting, presented VIEW badge to new member Alice Ashby and welcomed her into club.
VIEW is a valued part of The Smith Family, which is a national independent children's charity committed to overcome educational inequality caused by poverty.
The highlight of the meeting was the talk given by the guest speaker Catherine Stewart from Milton-Ulladulla Historical Society.
Catherine moved to this area a few years ago, soon she noticed that the twin towns of Milton and Ulladulla are only seven kilometres apart. Also, they have two different postcodes where the area of postcode 2538 [Milton] is surrounded by a much larger area with post code 2539 [Ulladulla and surroundings]. Why two?
Her curiosity and lifetime interest in history took Catherine on a journey back in history. Her research found the rivalry between the two Warden brothers in the 19th Century influenced the shaping of the twin towns, in terms of the location of roads, schools, post offices and court room.
Catherine's talk was informative, interesting, and thoroughly enjoyed by all. Everyone went home with a bit more knowledge about our towns.
Next month, the club will hear from Aunty Jeans Program on supporting Aboriginal people with/or at risk of chronic illness. Any lady wishing to know more about the Club is welcome to contact Denise on 4454 5299.
Photos
1. President Denise McKenna (L) with birthday lady Joan Clark
2. President Denise McKenna (L) with new member Alice Ashby (R)
3. President Denise McKenna (L) with guest speaker Catherine Stewart (R)
