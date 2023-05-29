THE Ulladulla Dockers, after two weeks without a match, needed a tough hit out to get back into the swing of things - enter the Bomaderry Tigers.
The Tigers hosted the Dockers on Saturday afternoon in this AFL South Coast Division Two match and it proved to be one of the toughest of the season.
Ulladulla had not played for two weeks due to a forfeit and the bye, while the Tigers are always hard to beat on the club's temporary home ground - the Nowra Showground.
The Dockers maintained its unbeaten record with 4.9.33 to 1.2.8 victory over the Tigers.
The first-quarter score 0.2 to 0.1, in favour of the visitors, showed just how close the match was going to be.
Ulladulla's fourth-quarter effort was the only time the visitors had any strong form of dominance over the Tigers.
In the fourth-quarter, the Dockers kicked 3.1.19 to nil and went onto record victory number six for the season.
Ben Clough kicked two goals for the Dockers, while Patrick Wall and Trent Brewster got one each.
Ben Clough, Harrison Donohue, Brayden Atkins, James Hancock, Jack West and Trent Brewster were named Ulladulla's best on ground.
James Biggs kicked Bomaderry's only goal.
Oscar Tunney-Roberts, Callum Wirth, Shannon O'Beirne, Luke McCann, Jack Carter and Irwin Burbage were named best on ground for the Tigers.
