Million Paws Walk steps out at Burrill Lake

It was a dogs' day out at Burrill Lake on Sunday (May 28), as local pups and their families enjoyed the RSPCA Million Paws Walk.
A small yet enthusiastic pack joined in on the fundraiser this year, supporting the RSPCA Shoalhaven Branch.
On top of the walk itself, there was plenty of fun to be had: Milton-Ulladulla Dog Training Club was on hand to teach agility skills, the Milton Town Band provided delightful entertainment, and canine fashions on the field proved a hit among the crowd.
The Times' paw-parazzi was at the catwalk (or rather, dog-walk), as pups and their paw-rents showed their best outfits and tricks.
Funds raised from the Burrill Lake Million Paws Walk support the RSCPA Shoalhaven volunteer branch.
The local branch provides foster care for animals, desexing programs, veterinary assistance, vaccination programs, and more.
