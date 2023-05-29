Milton Ulladulla Times
Million Paws Walk steps out at Burrill Lake

Updated May 29 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 10:30am
Ozzie tries his paw at agility skills with the Milton-Ulladulla Dog Training Club. Picture by Jorja McDonnell
Ozzie tries his paw at agility skills with the Milton-Ulladulla Dog Training Club. Picture by Jorja McDonnell

It was a dogs' day out at Burrill Lake on Sunday (May 28), as local pups and their families enjoyed the RSPCA Million Paws Walk.

