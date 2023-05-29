Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Glossy black cockatoos information sessions at Ulladulla, Vincentia and Batemans Bay

May 29 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glossy black cockatoos information sessions. Picture: Leanne Brook
Glossy black cockatoos information sessions. Picture: Leanne Brook

Shoalhaven's Aboriginal community and Local Aboriginal Land Council rangers will be sharing cultural knowledge of glossy black cockatoos at a series of community workshops this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.