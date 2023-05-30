Students at Milton's St Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Parish Primary School love being part of the Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Project.
The project involves the children growing fruit, vegetables and herbs in the school garden/greenhouse, then using the ingredients to prepare and cook a meal in the school kitchen.
This program, at St Mary's is being supported by Anneliese Robinson and Anna Sim in the garden and Jodi Donnelly in the kitchen.
Year Five students had the first session in the kitchen recently and each year group will have a turn.
This a paddock-to-plate approach.
The Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Foundation provides inspiration, information, professional development and support for educators to deliver pleasurable food education. Stephanie Alexander AO, one of Australia's most recognised cooks, food educators and authors, established the Kitchen Garden Foundation in 2004 for children and young people in Australia.
Students also enjoyed taking part in the Shoalhaven Eisteddfod.
