Michelle Evans is about to enter the next chapter of her life.
After running Ulladulla's Harbourside Bookshop for 23 years Michelle has decided the time has come for someone else to take over the business.
As many people would know she first had the business with her late husband Garry.
Wonderful is one of the words she used to describe the last 23-years.
"We have a mixed bag of ups and downs but there have mostly been highs," she said.
"Customers, authors and account managers - all those people keep you going."
Michelle did say the last four years have been tough.
"So it's time - time to hand it to another generation who can take it on and hopefully keep on all the wonderful staff," she said of the sale.
Michelle wants a little break before pursuing other opportunities.
Garry's passing, bushfires and COVID-19 have all added to make the past few years "tough".
Michelle is going to miss "the people" the most when the sale goes through.
She loves that the shop is known as a community hub.
"A lady just the other day said it [the bookshop] is a community space, a safe space and somewhere to go when you are having a bad day and not necessarily buy something but just have a chat," Michelle said.
Michelle has been part of people's lives during both the good and bad times.
Many generations of book lovers have come and got a good book or two read from Michelle and her daughter Georgina who now works in the bookshop.
Michelle talks about the excitement she gets when a box of new books arrives at the shop.
"It's just like Christmas," she said about opening the box of books.
"I am only selling it as a bookshop and I have a great team of staff so we can continue until we get a buyer."
Michelle said books still had a future - despite the digital age.
"One hundred percent they do," she said about books having a future.
"You only have to look at StoryFest with all the authors that are coming to see that books still have a future.
"There is still something about the feel and the look of a book. You see kids run in here and they are excited about getting a book."
She said teenage readership was still a strong market.
Sarah Sibley is one of the "wonderful" staff members.
"It has been so good here," Sarah said
Sarah said dealing with the people who came into the shop was the best part of the job.
"It's so refreshing to be around like-minded people and everyone is so friendly," Sarah said.
"I love it here - it's definitely the best working environment."
Michelle has received lots of well wishes from her customers since she made the announcement.
"Most have been very supportive and upset, saying it's not going to be the same. They are just happy for Georgia and I that we are going on our new chapters," she said.
"I would like to thank my past and present staff - I could not do it without them and they have always had my back.
"Staff members were my number one asset and we laugh and had a great time. It's fun working here."
Michelle also has a love of reading - something she thanks her parents and grandparents for giving her.
The local premises has been a bookshop since March 13 1978.
Call 4454 4044 to express your interest in buying the bookshop.
