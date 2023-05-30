LILY Rogan knows her contract with the Sydney City Roosters does not mean she will merely walk into the team and start playing.
The Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club junior just had her first training run with the Roosters' National Rugby League Women's [NRLW] squad.
The hard-running centre, though happy, knows she still has lots of work to do before she gets a place in the starting team.
"I am excited for sure," she said about her first NRWL contract.
NRLW clubs started to notice Lily during her impressive 2023 season with the Illawarra Steelers.
Lily was named the Steelers' Harvey Norman Cup player of the season.
With some clubs reaching out to her she decided to get a manager.
"A friend who I trust recommended him [her manager] to me. David, my manager, knows a lot about the women's league space," she said.
Initially, interest came from some other clubs as well but the Roosters pounced and Lily signed with this well-known rugby league force.
She signed a one-year contract
Lily also took part in a recent meet and greet camp. She met her coach John Strange and the rest of the squad.
"He [John] is great and is very thorough when he explains things to you," Lily said
Lily is now looking forward to ripping into pre-season training which starts this week.
"I am looking to getting some fitness back," she said.
"I went on a holiday after the Steelers' season ended to have a rest. I knew this [the contact with the Roosters] was coming up so it's going to be full on from now."
Her body handled the rigors of the Harvey Norman Cup season with the Steelers and her only issue was a sternum injury.
The first person she told, when it was confirmed she would be playing for the Roosters, was her dad David.
"He was ecstatic. Dad is a Sharks supporter and has told me he will be wearing his Sharks gear to all my matches," she said.
Another person she told was her Steelers' team-mate and now NRLW rival Keele Browne who plays for St George Illawarra.
"Keele was happy to me and said that I deserved it [the contract]," Lily said
The Roosters and Dragons clash in round three of the competition and they may end up facing off.
However, Lily is not getting carried away with her selection hopes.
"I want to learn as much as I can and have a real good crack at it if I get a game," she said.
"I do have two of the best centres in the world [Jessica Sergis and Isabelle Kelly] in front of me.
"I met them both at the camp and they were really helpful."
The Roosters' first NRLW game for the season is on Saturday, July 22 against the Brisbane Broncos at Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast.
